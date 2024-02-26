Mundelein stabbing: Man killed, woman considered a suspect

A 53-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Mundelein on Monday.

Around 5:10 a.m., Mundelein police responded to the 1400 block of Downing Place at the Park Butterfield apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an unconscious man inside a unit who was bleeding from the upper torso. Police tried tp speak with a woman at the scene, who was believed to the person who called 911, but she was incoherent and uncooperative.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and neck area. His identity has not yet been released.

The woman was also taken to a hospital for treatment and is considered a suspect in the case.

A preliminary investigation suggests there had been an altercation inside the apartment where the stabbing took place. Police records show previous reports of domestic-related calls between the man and woman.

The investigation is ongoing.