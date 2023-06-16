'My Chi. My Future.' program connects youth with employment, other opportunities

A kickoff event took place on Friday at Fosco Park for the "My Chi. My Future." safe spaces program, aiming to connect young people with employment and other opportunities.

City leaders joined forces to highlight the available opportunities at various departments across the city and to encourage youth involvement in decision-making processes regarding the future.

The program's goal is to hire teens for youth-focused opportunities happening in neighborhoods throughout the city, including assisting in planning and hosting events for their peers. City officials emphasized that the program aims to showcase participants' leadership skills and create opportunities for their fellow young people, particularly on the South and West sides.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also addressed the students, sharing his own experiences with summer programming and how it shaped his professional career. He encouraged the students to dream big and seize the opportunities ahead.