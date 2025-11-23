2 Chicago police officers hurt in crash on North Side, CPD says
CHICAGO - Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash on the city’s North Side early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened in the 6200 block of N. Western Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A marked CPD squad car was driving northbound through an intersection when a Toyota sedan driven by a 26-year-old man disregarded a traffic light.
The sedan hit the squad car.
The 26-year-old driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital with unknown injuries, where his condition was stabilized.
Two CPD officers were taken to a local hospital, initially listed in serious condition.
Citations are pending.