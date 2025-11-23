2 Chicago police officers hurt in crash on North Side, CPD says

The Brief A North Side crash left three people hospitalized, including two Chicago police officers. Police said the driver of a sedan disregarded a traffic light and struck a squad car. Citations related to the crash are pending.



Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash on the city’s North Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 6200 block of N. Western Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A marked CPD squad car was driving northbound through an intersection when a Toyota sedan driven by a 26-year-old man disregarded a traffic light.

The sedan hit the squad car.

The 26-year-old driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital with unknown injuries, where his condition was stabilized.

Two CPD officers were taken to a local hospital, initially listed in serious condition.

Citations are pending.