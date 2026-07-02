Naked man accused of assaulting 3 women in downtown DeKalb, police say

The Brief DeKalb police arrested a naked man accused of physically and sexually assaulting three women Thursday afternoon near the DeKalb Public Library and farmers market after multiple 911 calls. Three women were identified as victims; two were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third declined medical treatment. The suspect was taken to a hospital for a narcotics-related medical evaluation and is in police custody pending criminal charges.



A naked man accused of physically and sexually assaulting three women in downtown DeKalb near the public library and farmers market is in custody, authorities said.

The backstory:

DeKalb police said officers responded about 1:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting that a man was physically and sexually assaulting a woman at the DeKalb Public Library.

As officers arrived, they received additional reports that a second woman was being assaulted on a nearby street near the DeKalb Farmers Market.

Police located and arrested a man matching the suspect's description. Authorities said he had removed his clothing and was naked when he was taken into custody.

Three women total were sexually or physically assaulted by the suspect, police said.

Two of the women were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The third declined medical treatment.

What's next:

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for a narcotics-related medical evaluation before being placed in police custody. Criminal charges are pending, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the assaults or has additional information is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department.