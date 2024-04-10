3 suspects crashed vehicle into Naperville Apple store, stole over $30K in electronics: police

article

Three suspects have been charged after allegedly crashing a vehicle into an Apple store in Naperville and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise last year.

Christie K. Lopez, 30, of Chicago, David J. Fultz, 30, Rockford, and a third male offender from Maywood, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, have each been charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property,

At about 6:05 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2023, police were called to the Apple store in downtown Naperville for a report of a vehicle hitting a structure.

When officers arrived, they located a beige Hyundai Elantra halfway through the glass storefront of the business. The vehicle was unoccupied, still running and showed evidence of having been stolen, police said.

While investigating the crash, detectives determined that the three male offenders allegedly entered the business and stole about $34,000 in electronic devices before fleeing the scene.

The estimated cause of damage to the business exceeded $300,000.

"This was a very brazen and high-profile burglary, and we’ve had residents asking about arrests since the day it happened," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. "This just goes to show that investigations can take some time, but we do get results. The persistence of our detectives is unmatched, and we’re committed to catching anyone who commits a crime in our town."

Lopez was arrested on March 13, and Fultz was taken into custody on Wednesday.