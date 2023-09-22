Naperville, Bolingbrook UAW strike against GM, Stellantis

United Auto Workers at the Stellantis plant in Naperville walked out at noon after being called on by the union president Friday morning.

The strike has entered its eighth day against GM and Stellantis which makes Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram vehicles.

Ford workers are also on strike, however no additional plants were called on Friday.

The Local UAW 1178 president is calling for an end to corporate greed. The union initially was asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, the tier system removed, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands.

However, the union said it is now willing to accept a pay raise percentage in the mid-30s.

Stellantis released a statement Friday about the increasing walk outs.

"Following yesterday’s publication of comments made by the UAW’s Communications Director and the subsequent strike announcement, we question whether the union’s leadership has ever had an interest in reaching an agreement in a timely manner. They seem more concerned about pursuing their own political agendas than negotiating in the best interests of our employees and the sustainability of our U.S. operations given the market’s fierce competition.

The fact is, we made a very competitive offer yesterday that includes all our current full-time hourly employees earning between $80,000 and $96,000 a year by the end of the contract (a 21.4% compounded increase); a long-term solution for Belvidere; and, significant product allocation that allows for workforce stability through the end of the contract. And yet, we still have not received a response to that offer. We look forward to the UAW leadership’s productive engagement so that we can bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that will protect the competitiveness of our Company and our ability to continue providing good jobs."

The UAW President Shawn Fain says workers aren't backing down.

"Our standup strike strategy is designed to do one thing, win record contracts after years of record profits. We're focused on moving the companies at the bargaining table. That means maintaining our flexibility and leverage to escalate as we need to," Fain said.

In total, 38 additional plants were called on to strike across 20 states Friday including Bolingbrook.