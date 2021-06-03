Naperville gets jumpstart on police body-cam program

Naperville is getting a head start on implementing its police body camera program.

The Daily Herald reported Tuesday the City Council approved hiring a full-time public safety network administrator.

The administrator would be of supporting the body camera program and other police-related initiatives.

Jacqueline Nguyen, IT Director told the Daily Herald "when (technologies are) first introduced to the officers, especially in such a tight time frame, it's important that (they) feel comfortable with the technology, that it works smoothly, it works securely and that they have a positive perception."

The goal is for the program to start in the fall of 2022.

