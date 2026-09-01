Naperville police seek suspect in two batteries; $1,000 reward offered

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The Brief Naperville police are investigating two suspicious incidents involving unwanted physical contact with women near park district pathways. Police are seeking a young man who was seen riding an electric motor-driven cycle and are asking the public for information or video. Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Naperville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person connected to attacking two women near park district pathways.

Naperville attacks

The backstory:

The incidents happened about five days apart, with the first reported around 7:45 p.m. Aug. 25 near Hillside Road and Washington Street. The second was reported around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 near Gartner Road and Edgewater Drive. Neither victim was injured, police said.

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Park District Police Department are investigating the incidents as reported batteries.

Authorities described the person they are seeking as a male who is possibly Caucasian or Hispanic and appears to be between 17 and 22 years old. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a larger backpack while riding what police described as a larger-style electric motorcycle.

Police said the person also may have been wearing Apple-style headphones.

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the person, has information about the incidents or has additional video is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Investigations Division at 630-548-2955 or NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or through Naperville Crime Stoppers.