NB Lake Shore Drive reopens after Gold Coast rollover

All northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have reopened following a rollover crash that left a man critically injured early Friday in the Gold Coast.

A 38-year-old man was speeding about 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he hit a second vehicle, causing that vehicle to roll onto its roof, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The Chicago Fire Department said he was in critical condition.

The two occupants of the vehicle that rolled over declined medical treatment, police said.

All northbound lanes of Lake Shore Driver were blocked while authorities investigated, but have since been reopened, police said.

Citations are expected to be issued against the driver who was hospitalized, according to police.