New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month.

Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself.

According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family.

Many of those calls happened in the months leading up to the murders.

The bodies of Vera Kisliak, her husband Andrei, their two daughters and Andrei's mother were found in their home in November.

