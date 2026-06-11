New details revealed in Country Club Hills shooting involving ATF agents, Chicago police officer

The Brief COPA released new details about an officer-involved shooting that occurred during an ATF operation in Country Club Hills on June 9. Authorities said a Chicago police officer assigned to a federal task force shot a suspect after pursuing him following an attempted robbery of undercover ATF agents. Two suspects were wounded, three firearms were recovered, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A Chicago police officer working with a federal gun trafficking task force shot a suspect after a vehicle pursuit that followed an attempted robbery of undercover ATF agents in Country Club Hills, according to new details released Thursday.

Country Club Hills shooting

The backstory:

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a Chicago police officer assigned to a federal task force was assisting the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during an undercover gun trafficking operation in the area.

Several people approached a vehicle occupied by ATF agents and attempted to rob them. During the encounter, an ATF agent fired a weapon from inside the vehicle, striking one of the suspects.

Authorities said a Chicago police officer assigned to the task force witnessed the attempted robbery and pursued another suspect in an unmarked vehicle. The pursuit ended when both the officer and the suspect exited their vehicles.

Shortly afterward, the officer fired a weapon, striking the suspect, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The two wounded suspects were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The Chicago police officer was also transported to a hospital and was reported to be in good condition.

Investigators recovered three firearms at the scene.

The shooting prompted a large law enforcement response in Country Club Hills, where federal, state and local agencies established multiple crime scenes as investigators searched for evidence.

COPA said its investigators responded immediately after being notified by the Chicago Police Department and have launched an independent investigation into the officer's use of force.

The agency is working alongside the Illinois State Police to determine whether any third-party video captured the shooting. Under the city's video release policy, materials related to the case are expected to be released within 60 days unless prohibited by a court order.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is encouraged to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or submit information through ChicagoCOPA.org.