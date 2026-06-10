Questions remain after police shooting in Country Club Hills

The Brief COPA is investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Country Club Hills. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, ATF and Illinois State Police, responded to the scene. Officials have released few details, leaving questions about what happened and who was involved.



Questions remained Wednesday morning after an officer-involved shooting in Chicago's south suburbs prompted a large police response Tuesday.

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, known as COPA, is involved in the investigation. The agency typically investigates shootings involving Chicago police officers.

The shooting happened near 189th Street and Loretto Lane in Country Club Hills, a residential area surrounded by homes.

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence, including personnel from the FBI, ATF, Country Club Hills police, Illinois State Police and COPA.

Investigators appeared focused on a white sedan and a black SUV parked near the scene. Officers wearing bulletproof vests were also seen searching nearby lawns and backyards as authorities expanded the perimeter.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a Chicago police officer shot two people, both of whom were reported to be in critical condition. The newspaper also said the officer was taken to a hospital for observation.

The Sun-Times further reported that FBI agents handed a woman in handcuffs over to Country Club Hills police shortly after 8 p.m., though the circumstances surrounding that transfer remain unclear.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether a Chicago police officer fired the shots.

Officials have also not explained why Chicago police officers were operating outside the city's jurisdiction in Country Club Hills.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

When contacted, Chicago police referred questions to the ATF. As of Wednesday morning, officials from multiple agencies had not provided additional information.