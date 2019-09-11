No bond for man charged in River North stabbing

A man is accused of following someone through the streets of River North Monday and stabbing him in the back.

Brian Mallett, 36, is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Chicago police.

Mallett, of Lawndale, allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old man about 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North State Street, police said.

Earlier, the pair were involved in a fight in the 400 block of North State Street, police said. Mallett allegedly left the area after the initial fight but later came back, followed the victim around the surrounding streets and ultimately stabbed him.

The 37-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Mallett was charged Tuesday and ordered held without bond by a Cook County judge, according to county records. His next court date is Sept. 16.