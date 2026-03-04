Man shot in early morning Chicago drive-by, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot in the forearm during a drive-by early Wednesday. The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cicero Avenue. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.



A 35-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday on the city's West Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the man was inside a vehicle when someone in a white minivan pulled up alongside and fired shots into his car. The minivan then drove away.

The man was struck in the left forearm. He continued driving until he was able to flag down officers, who took him to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.