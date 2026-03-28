No Kings protests return to Chicago area amid Iran war, rising gas prices

The Brief Several No Kings protests are expected to return to the Chicago area on Saturday. A demonstration is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Chicago's Grant Park, according to organizers. These latest protests against the Trump administration come amid the war in Iran and surging gas prices across the U.S.



Another round of large No Kings protests are scheduled to return to Chicago and its surrounding suburbs on Saturday to protest the Trump administration.

There are dozens of demonstrations scheduled around the Chicago area on Saturday, including right in the heart of Grant Park.

More than 3,100 events are planned in all 50 states and more than 9 million people are expected to participate. Opposition to the war in Iran could bring even bigger crowds.

Rallies are also planned in more than a dozen other countries, including Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, Mexico and Australia. In countries with constitutional monarchies, they call the protests "No Tyrants."

The backstory:

While multiple widespread No Kings protests took place last year, during President Trump’s first year back in office, this year’s demonstrations take place amid rising tensions over the ongoing war in Iran, surging gas prices and a partial government shutdown affecting security lines at airports around the country.

Trump is also facing sinking poll numbers. A recent YouGov poll done on behalf of The Economist found only 38% of respondents approved of the job the president was doing, while 56% disapproved.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this past week put his job approval rating at 36%, a four percentage point decrease from a poll done the previous week.

In a statement, organizers explained their motivations for another widespread demonstration:

"Not only are our rights being taken away at home, but President Trump is waging an illegal war abroad where American service members and over a thousand innocent civilians have died while sending armed, untrained ICE agents to instill fear among travelers at major airports across the country instead of putting an end to a TSA worker funding crisis of his administration’s own making. Americans are fed up with this constant chaos, and they’re ready to stand in solidarity against the Trump administration’s overreach and heinous acts against working families and immigrants."

In response to the planned protests, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, "The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Demonstrators gather at Butler Field in Grant Park for the 'No Kings! Rally and March' on October 18, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Thousands are expected to join the peaceful protest against the Trump administration's p Expand

What to Expect:

No Kings protest organizers listed information for several events online, including for demonstrations in Chicago and nearby suburban communities.

Chicago Grant Park: 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Butler Field, E. Jackson Drive and S. Columbus Dr.

Chicago Lakeview: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Melrose

Lincoln Square (Family friendly rally): 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Welles (Gideon) Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Arlington Heights: 10 a.m.-Noon at Arlington Heights Clock Tower, 151 E. Northwest Hwy.

Aurora: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at McCarty Park, 350 E. Galena Blvd.

Bolingbrook: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at E. Boughton Rd. and N. Janes Ave.

Cicero-Berwyn: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Cicero Town Hall, 4949 W. Cermak Rd., Cicero

Downers Grove: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Ogden Ave. and Main St.

Elgin: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at corner of Kimball St. and N. Grove Ave.

Evanston: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd.

Joliet: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Dr.

McHenry: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at State Route 31 and McCullom Lake Rd.

Naperville: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Millennium Carillon, 443 Aurora Ave.

Oak Brook: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at 1111 W. 22nd St.

Oak Park: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Scoville Park, 800 Lake St.

Orland Park: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 14700 LaGrange Rd.

Romeoville: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at corner of W. 135th St. and N. Weber Rd.

Schaumburg: 10 a.m.-Noon at Clock Tower, Roselle and Schaumburg Rd.

For more information on local protests, visit the No Kings webpage.