NWA's 'Straight Outta Compton' turns 35, Ice Cube reflects on album's lasting impact

The monumental -- and controversial -- NWA album "Straight Outta Compton" is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The album was the first to ever be given the "Parental Advisory" label -- and went on to sell over three million copies, making stars out of NWA members Ice Cube, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre.

Ice Cube spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the album's legacy in music.

"We thought we were going to be just underground," Ice Cube said. "As soon as it came out, we were banned from MTV and boom."

"The record had an impact. We're called the world's most dangerous group for a reason, and we changed the trajectory of music," the rapper added.

The album hit shelves on Aug. 8, 1988.