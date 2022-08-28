Oak Lawn man shoots teenage son during fight: police

article

A 57-year-old man is accused of shooting his teenage son at their home in Oak Lawn Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in his abdomen at a home in the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue, according to Oak Lawn Police.

Responding officers immediately began administering first aid when arriving at the scene.

The victim was taken to Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital by ambulance and underwent emergency surgery. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The victim's father, Mark Pillette of the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue, was arrested at the time of the call.

Pillette was taken to the Oak Lawn Police Department lockup for further investigation. During the investigation, police found that the shooting was the result of a fight between Pillette and his 19-year-old son.

On August 26th police detectives met with Cook County States Attorneys Office, Felony Review.

Cook County States Attorneys Office is charging Pillette with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Pillette will appear in court at 26th and California on Sunday for a bond hearing.