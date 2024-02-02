Shooting investigation leads to gun, drug charges for Oak Lawn man

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of an Oak Lawn man on gun and drug charges Thursday night in the southwest suburb.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of Central Avenue. The driver of a vehicle told officers that they were driving southbound on Central Avenue when they heard a gunshot and bullet struck their vehicle, police said.

Officers searched the area on foot and with the use of a drone but could not locate a weapon.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence of 41-year-old Jeffrey Fox who lived a short distance away from the shooting. Officers found a bullet and cocaine. Fox was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Fox was scheduled to attend a detention hearing Friday morning at the Bridgeview Courthouse.