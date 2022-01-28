Obama Presidential Center's winter garden to bear Hadiya Pendleton's name

Hadiya Pendleton was killed back in 2013 after finishing her final exams.

Now, her legacy will forever live on as part of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side.

Former first lady Michelle Obama announced Friday the winter garden on the campus will bear Pendleton’s name.

There was already a connection between the 15-year-old and former president. Eight days before Pendleton was shot, she was in the nation's capital performing for Obama’s second inauguration.

The "Hadiya Pendleton Winter Garden" will be part of the Center’s forum. The space will house an auditorium, creative rooms, a broadcast and recording studio, and more.

The Obama Center completion date is scheduled for 2025.