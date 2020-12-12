Off-duty police officer involved in Albany Park shooting relieved of duties while COPA investigates

An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The off-duty officer heard shots about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road and approached a vehicle, Chicago police said.

During a confrontation with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discharged his weapon and struck a man in the hand, police said.

The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was placed into custody, police said. The officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation.

The off-duty officer has been relieved of his police powers by Superintendent David O. Brown while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation continues, the CPD Office of Communications said.