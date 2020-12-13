Offender in custody after 2 Cook County sheriff's police officers suffered injuries in I-290 crash

Two Cook County sheriff’s police officers were injured in a crash early Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Racine Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, state police said.

An offender was taken into custody, according to state police.