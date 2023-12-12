Oklahoma graduate student dies in ‘unfortunate’ duck hunting accident, officials say

article

A 24-year-old graduate student in Oklahoma died in an "unfortunate incident" while duck hunting at a lake over the weekend, officials said.

The man was believed to have drowned on Sooner Lake when he waded out into the water to retrieve a duck and hit a drop off, Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a statement.

"Water overcame his waders and he did not return to the surface," the agency said.

Game wardens used side imaging technology and found the hunter's body on the lake floor.

Game Wardens used imaging to find the man's body on the lake floor.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's lake unit helped recover the hunter’s body.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family," game wardens said. "The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed."

The 24-year-old has yet to be publicly identified, though officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

The hunter waded out to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off and water overcame his waders, officials said.

Sooner Lake is located in the small town of Red Rock. It is about 30 miles north of Stillwater, where the university is located.

