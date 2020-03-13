Old St. Patrick’s church cancels Sunday Masses over coronavirus concerns

Old St. Patrick’s church in the West Loop has canceled upcoming Masses precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Friday, the church campus at 700 W. Adams St. will be closed for 10 days, according to a statement on the parish’s website. All Masses, programs and meetings in that time frame have been canceled.

“At this time our Old St. Pat’s community is without confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19,” church staff wrote in the statement. “For this we are grateful, but realize we must act in a proactive way to protect our community and the communities beyond.”

The church will livestream Sunday and holiday Masses online at 10 a.m. March 15, 12:10 p.m. March 17 and 10 a.m. March 22, officials said.

The videos will be available for viewing at any time after the livestreams and additional church resources will be posted to the parish website.