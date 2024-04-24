Olga Tec Pop: Missing Chicago woman last seen in March 2023

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for over a year.

Olga Tec Pop was last seen entering a red car on March 25, 2023, in the 2400 block of South Spaulding. At the time, she was wearing a pink shirt, brown pants, and black flip-flops.

According to authorities, Olga solely communicates in the Q'EQCHI dialect. Described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, she stands at 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Individuals with any information regarding her whereabouts are urged to reach out to the Chicago Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.