Outlaw Music Festival announces 2026 tour, with Chicagoland stop

The Brief The Outlaw Music Festival will stop in Tinley Park on Aug. 25, featuring Willie Nelson & Family and a lineup of major artists. The 2026 tour includes The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr., and more. Tickets go on sale March 27, with presale access available ahead of the general release.



The Outlaw Music Festival is returning for summer 2026, bringing a lineup of country, folk and Americana artists to venues across the country.

What we know:

The traveling festival, headlined by Willie Nelson & Family, will take the stage at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Aug. 25.

This year’s tour features The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sierra Hull and Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble.

What they're saying:

"Being on the road and playing for the fans is what I love to do," Nelson said in a statement. "We don’t get to do as many shows as we used to, so every night out there means a little more."

What's next:

Tickets for the Tinley Park show go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and presale opportunities will also be available.

More information can be found here.