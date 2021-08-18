Paramount Theater in Aurora reopens, offers 'pay what you can' tickets

The Paramount Theater in Aurora reopened its doors Wednesday.

The production of "Kinky Boots" will be the first in-person show at the theater in over 500 days.

This will also be the first time the theater is offering "pay what you can" tickets.

People can go to the box office, and as long as there are tickets left, they can pay whatever they're able to see the performance.

People will only be allowed in the theater if they are fully vaccinated.