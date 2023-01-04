Passenger critically hurt, driver sought in Edgewater crash

Police are seeking the driver who fled the scene of a crash that left her passenger critically injured Tuesday night in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The two women were riding southbound on North Ridge Avenue around 11:23 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a concrete wall in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue, police said.

The driver ran away from the scene and is not in custody, according to police.

Her passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.