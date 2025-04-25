Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train on NW Side, causing major delays: officials

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train on Chicago's Northwest Side, prompting extensive delays, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred near Ashland and West Cortland Street, just before the Clybourn station, and involved an inbound Union Pacific Northwest Line train, according to Metra officials.

Inbound and outbound service is halted in the area as of about 1:50 p.m. Further details about the incident and the pedestrian have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.