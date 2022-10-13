Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric train in South Shore

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric train Thursday morning near the Windsor Park station.

Metra Electric tweeted that extensive delays are anticipated, and all inbound trains are halted at Windsor Park.

Train #312 was involved in the incident and will not operate past Windsor Park.

Inbound and outbound South Chicago train movement has been restored on the south track. The north track remains out of service as of 9:03 a.m., according to Metra.

