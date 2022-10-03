Person killed in multi-car crash on I-57

One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-car crash on Interstate 57 Sunday night in Cook County.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two others were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

All southbound lanes of I-57 were closed until around 4:38 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not clear. No further information was immediately available.