Person killed in multi-car crash on I-57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-car crash on Interstate 57 Sunday night in Cook County.
Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police.
One person was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Two others were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL
All southbound lanes of I-57 were closed until around 4:38 a.m.
The cause of the crash was not clear. No further information was immediately available.