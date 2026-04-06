Chicago mayor claps back at CHA chair over CEO pick

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office is clapping back at some accusations from a man he's trying to fire.

It’s the latest back and forth over the future of the Chicago Housing Authority, a $1.4 billion agency that helps provide housing for low-income residents.

What they're saying:

The issue is quickly becoming tit-for-tat, and it was further escalating on Monday after Johnson fired Matthew Brewer, the operational chairman of the CHA Board.

But Brewer told Fox Chicago last week that he's not going anywhere.

The dispute is over the CHA Board's 7-2 vote to confirm a new CEO, Keith Pettigrew, who ran the public housing agency in Washington, D.C. But Johnson wanted Walter Burnett, a retired city alderman and ally, to take the job. Burnett was replaced by his own son on the City Council.

Brewer says Burnett isn't qualified, the CHA board doesn't want him and Pettigrew is a "rock star."

The mayor's office sent a lengthy statement on Monday explaining their version of events:

"The mayor did meet with three finalists, but Keith Pettagrew was not one of them. Walter Burnett had earned enough support to be confirmed, leading Brewer to call a special meeting and begin negotiating a contract agreement with Burnett. After [the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s] local office requested a delay of the vote, Brewer continued to work with the administration to pursue standard waivers for Burnett's appointments. Brewer never expressed to the administration or the public any negative perception of Burnett or the process, only secretly submitting a letter to HUD, which contradicted his formal effort to secure the waiver. Brewer was required to conduct Board business within the legal bounds of the Open Meetings Act and other laws while adhering to ethical obligations, which ensure business is carried out transparently and in accordance with the public interest. Ultimately, he failed to do so."

The other side:

But Brewer's version is completely different, as he told Fox Chicago last week:

"I think he's disappointed because he didn't get the candidate that he wanted, and you can disagree with the result, but you can't ignore the process, and he's trying to invalidate the process," Brewer said. "Mr. Pettigrew, was slated to start April 20. Between now and then, I will continue in my role as operating chairman, and will continue to get Keith ready to start here. He's already had an opportunity to meet with resident leaders. They loved him. He's met with our entire staff here. They love him and we would love to be able to chart a path for him to work with the mayor's office. If so, I'm certain that they will love him too."

So Brewer's still defiant there that he is going to go forward with the appointment of Pettigrew over the mayor's wishes. Brewer did not offer comment on Monday in response to what the mayor is alleging, saying that Brewer essentially was on board for Burnett.

Brewer said Burnett was never even considered in the finalist pool.

This latest back-and-forth represents just more turmoil at City Hall after two top officials were fired and another resigned in recent weeks.