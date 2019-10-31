Police discover body while searching for missing person in Gary

Officials discovered a body while looking for a missing person Thursday in Gary, Indiana, according to police.

Detectives were conducting a missing person search about noon when they located the remains of a person in the 1100 block of Colfax Street, Gary police said.

The remains have not been identified, and a gender is not yet known, police said. The Lake County coroner’s office is conducting an investigation to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information should call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.