Police looking for woman missing from South Loop for almost a month

A 28-year-old woman is missing from the South Loop.

Tysha Williams is missing from the area of 2000 South Michigan Avenue and was last seen Sept. 30, Chicago police said.

She was last seen wearing a skeleton headband, a black leather jacket, a pink jacket, black jogging pants and black Jordan shoes with red on them, police said.

She is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.