Police seek Orland Park armed robbery suspects

article

Authorities are looking for three people wanted In connection with an armed robbery and a second attempted hold-up Sunday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The robbery happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Helen Lane, according to a statement from Orland Park police. The second attempted robbery happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 14300 block of Deer Haven Lane.

Three suspects were driving a stolen black 2012 Jeep Cherokee with an Illinois license plate of V876595 and a decal near the top of the rear window, police said.

Authorities released a photo of the SUV along with a composite sketch of one of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact the Orland Park Police Department at 708-349-4111.