Police: Teen girl shot in the face while driving to family member’s home

A teenage girl was shot Thursday afternoon while driving to a relative's home in East Chicago, police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the face and seriously wounded around 5:45 p.m. near 149th Street and Walsh Avenue.

East Chicago police do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

Officers responded to the gunfire and found the girl outside her car, which had slammed into a parked van.

East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said the teen collapsed trying to get back to her family's home.

"Her being shot is what caused the accident. She was able to exit the vehicle and tried to make it to her family member's house where she fell down in the middle of the block and she was taken to Northlake Hospital in Gary," Rivera said.

East Chicago police said she is in "serious" condition. She is expected to be airlifted Thursday night to another hospital for further treatment.

No one is in custody, according to police.