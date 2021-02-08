Sheriff: Polk homeowner shoots neighbor who broke into his home

A homeowner in Polk County shot and killed a burglar who broke into his home while the family slept, investigators said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Jory Plummer broke into a house in his unincorporated Frostproof neighborhood while a husband, wife and their three children were sleeping.

Deputies said the wife heard banging on the front door and woke her husband. When he went to check, he saw the front door had been forced open, and armed himself with a handgun.

Jory Plummer (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The husband told investigators he found Plummer outside, "out of control" and yelling obscenities. When he repeatedly told the suspect to leave and go home, he said Plummer charged at him.

RELATED: Man shot, killed while filming "robbery prank" for YouTube, Nashville police say

Advertisement

That's when the husband fired one round and hit Plummer, saying he was in fear for his life.

The sheriff's office said Plummer turned around and began walking away, only to pivot and charge at the husband a second time.

The homeowner again fired a shot and hit Plummer.

When deputies arrived, they began lifesaving measures, but said Plummer died shortly after being transported to Sebring Hospital.

RELATED: Hacker tried to poison Oldsmar water system, sheriff says

"People have a right to be safe in their home, and when necessary, defend that safety," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "At this point in the investigation, the evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense."

Investigators said Plummer has a lengthy criminal history with nine felonies and nine misdemeanors, including sexual assault, domestic violence battery, and resisting a law enforcement officer.