Protesters rally in Chicago for Transgender Day of Visibility

Demonstrators gathered at Federal Plaza in Chicago on Saturday to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, calling for the protection of transgender rights amid growing legal and political challenges nationwide.

Organizers said the rally was intended as a call to action, arguing that transgender rights are under attack and must be defended. Participants voiced concern over a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a Colorado law banning conversion therapy for minors.

Speakers at the event included parents and advocates who said they fear the legal system is being used to undermine protections for transgender people and other marginalized groups.

"Our legal system has been used and distorted by people who see our loved ones as less than," one speaker said. "And if we know anything of looking at the history of our legal system, we know that much harm has been inflicted on members of marginalized groups under color of law."

Illinois is among 23 states that currently ban conversion therapy. Advocates warned the Supreme Court’s decision could have broader implications for similar laws across the country.