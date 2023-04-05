Protesters expected outside Englewood Save-A-Lot calling Whole Foods' replacement 'bottom-tier store'

Controversy is surrounding a Save-A-Lot that is set to open in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Inside the grocery store, a soft opening will take place Wednesday night, allowing community members to preview the store and shop for groceries.

Protesters plan to gather outside the store starting at 6 p.m. as some community leaders and residents are upset with the new grocery store coming to the building where Whole Foods used to be.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Some residents say the grocer is known for poor-quality food.

Over 100 members of the Coalition of Englewood Organization are expected to protest, calling Save-A-Lot a bottom-tier store.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward supports the protest and says the store is opening without a business license.