Puppy stolen from Arlington Heights pet store

A puppy was stolen by two unknown offenders from a pet store in Arlington Heights in April.

Arlington Heights police say the burglary occurred at Pocket Puppies, which is located at 1457 E. Palatine Road.

Authorities say two offenders forced their way into the business after hours and stole a Toy Yorkshire Terrier.

Video surveillance captured both suspects in this incident.

If anyone has any information on this incident or know the offenders or where the puppy is located, police are asking you to call (847) 368-5300. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers.