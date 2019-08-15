Red Line subway service resumes after reroute due to person on tracks

article

Normal CTA Red Line service resumed after trains were rerouted to elevated tracks Thursday because of a person on the tracks at a Near North Side subway station.

Power to the tracks was cut after a train operator saw a male walking at 8:18 a.m. on a foot path in the tunnel near the Chicago station, 800 N. State St., according to CTA spokesman Steve Mayberry and Chicago police.

Responding officers searched the tracks but did not find anyone, police said. About the same time, another call came in to report a person walking in the tunnel near the Grand station.

Additional officers searched the tracks near Grand but did not find anyone, police said. The tracks were cleared and power was restored.

All trains were temporarily rerouted to elevated tracks between Cermak-Chinatown and Fullerton while authorities conducted the search, according to the CTA. Normal subway routing resumed with residual delays shortly after 9 a.m.