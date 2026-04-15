Family seeks justice in unsolved killing of Chicago basketball star Marquise Pryor

The Brief Marquise Pryor, a former Chicago basketball standout, was shot and killed in 2022, and his murder remains unsolved despite many witnesses. Police identified a person of interest, but prosecutors declined to file charges, leaving the case open. His family, already impacted by another unsolved shooting of a second son, continues to seek justice and answers.



The unsolved murder of a Chicago basketball star leaves his family feeling lost and powerless.

What we know:

Marquise Pryor had a lot going for him. He starred in a movie, got through school and went on to open businesses. But he could not escape Chicago's gun violence.

His parents are pushing for answers.

Marquise Pryor was always popular. Even before he was featured in a 2018 FOX Sports documentary, produced by Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper.

"Shot in the Dark" is about the challenges of being a teenager and athlete in Chicago at Orr High School.

Pryor’s parents believe his notoriety might have led to his death.

In August 2022, Pryor was shot multiple times while attending a barbecue in the Dan Ryan Woods. He was 27. There were dozens of witnesses, yet the murder remains unsolved.

His father, Derrick Pryor, said, "Police know who the shooter is. They’re saying there wasn’t enough evidence to question him."

They see their departed son in their everyday routines, at the Chicago Public School where his mom, Lealer Harris, works. On the route that his dad drives as a Streets and Sanitation Worker.

It’s justice that haunts them.

Derrick said, "It’s terrible. I don’t know if I’m ever wake up and feel a certain way where you know, I’m halfway crying when I put my socks on to go to work. I have to sit back sometimes and pause, I get stuck."

Harris said, "I pray about it and I know like, justice, we have to get justice the right way."

What's next:

Authorities released this statement about the investigation:

"Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives identified a person of interest and presented the case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2023, but the office declined to approve charges against that individual. Sheriff’s Police Detectives continue to investigate Marquise Pryor’s murder and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 708-865-4896."

This isn’t the only tragedy for the Pryor family. They lost another son, Dimonte, to gun violence in 2018. That case also remains unsolved.