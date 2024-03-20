Report alleges hospital staff tried to snoop on Kate Middleton's medical records

On Wednesday, a British privacy watchdog launched an investigation into allegations that staff at a private London hospital attempted to access the medical records of the Kate Middleton during her abdominal surgery, according to the Associated Press.

The Information Commissioner’s Office stated: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, at least one staff member at the London Clinic attempted to access the Princess of Wales’ notes during her January stay. The princess underwent surgery at the clinic in central London on January 16 and was discharged nearly two weeks later.

Kensington Palace, the office of Kate and her husband, Prince William, commented that the report was "a matter for the London Clinic."

On Wednesday, Al Russell, the hospital's top executive, asserted that the establishment is committed to conducting thorough investigations and enforcing necessary disciplinary measures.

"There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues," he emphasized in a statement.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield disclosed that authorities have requested police intervention to investigate the issue.

"Whether they take action is a matter for them," she told LBC radio.

The clinic, located in London's Marylebone neighborhood and situated less than two miles from Buckingham Palace, has served various members of the royal family throughout the years. In January, King Charles III spent a weekend at the clinic undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Following this, the palace disclosed that doctors had diagnosed the king with an unspecified form of cancer.

As a result of his cancer treatment, Charles, aged 75, has been absent from public duties, coinciding with Kate's recent absence from public view.

The internet has begun to speculate about Kate Middleton’s "disappearance," after she has been largely missing from the public eye since Christmas day.

Kensington Palace has provided limited information regarding Kate’s condition, stating that it is unrelated to cancer. They mentioned that the surgery was successful and that the princess will be away from public duties until April as she recovers.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which handles the household for the prince and princess of Wales, told Fox News Digital: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stood that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

