Report: Chicago to host Democratic presidential convention in 2024

The Democratic 2024 convention site team will reportedly be visiting Chicago next week.

The Sun-Times reports Chicago is one of four cities competing for the presidential convention. The site team will tour proposed venues, including the United Center, which was home to the 1996 Democratic Convention.

Just across the state border, Republicans are poised to pick Milwaukee to host their convention next summer.

Last week, the site selection committee voted to recommend Milwaukee after the other finalist — Nashville — dropped its bid.

While this is a huge win for Milwaukee, it's not 100-percent official.

All168 RNC members will need to finalize the selection during their meeting next month, which will actually be held here in Chicago.