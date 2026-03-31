Resident rescued as crews battle house fire in Wauconda

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The Brief A house fire in Wauconda caused significant damage overnight. Police evacuated the lone resident before firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly contained, and the cause is under investigation.



Firefighters quickly brought an overnight house fire under control in Wauconda after police helped evacuate a resident from the burning home.

What we know:

The Wauconda Fire District responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Marine Drive, where officers with the Wauconda Police Department arrived first and found the residence fully engulfed. Police were able to safely evacuate the home’s sole occupant before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames, primarily in the attached garage, and deployed a hose line within minutes. The bulk of the fire was contained in about 10 minutes, and crews conducted a search to confirm no one else was inside.

Fire officials estimate damage to the home at approximately $350,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Multiple neighboring fire departments assisted at the scene, while others provided coverage for additional emergency calls in the area.