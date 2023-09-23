Rideshare driver attacked, robbed in north suburbs: sheriff

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery and attempted carjacking that happened in Beach Park early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to 10100 block of West Talmadge Avenue at 2:05 a.m. and found a 40-year-old man from South Dakota with a head injury.

The victim was picking up three passengers in the same block he was found in by police. The ride was set up through a rideshare app. When the victim arrived, the three attacked him and tried to take his car. The victim fought back, started yelling, and hoking the car’s horn.

The victim was then struck in the head with an unknown object and the three stole his cellphone before fleeing on foot.

A sheriff’s canine team responded to the scene to track the suspects, but none of the offenders were located.

Officials say the victim’s cellular phone was located approximately three miles away from the scene, on the side of a roadway.

The investigation remains ongoing.