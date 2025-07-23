Cook County police find drugs and gun during Chicago traffic stop

The Brief A man was arrested after officers found suspected marijuana, promethazine, and a handgun during a recent traffic stop. The stop was part of the Cook County Sheriff’s River North Initiative. The suspect, who is on probation, faces felony charges and is being held in jail.



A 25-year-old man already on probation is facing new charges after drugs and a gun were found during a recent traffic stop in River North, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Officers with the Sheriff’s Police Community Safety Team stopped a vehicle as part of the office's River North Initiative.

While walking up to the car, officers reportedly smelled weed and then noticed "cannabis residue" in the center console.

The driver, identified as Mauriel Scott-Shepard, was asked to exit the vehicle along with two passengers while officers searched the car.

During the search, officers found suspected marijuana and promethazine — commonly known as "lean" — along with a backpack that contained a Glock 30 handgun with an extended magazine, a second pistol magazine, and identification linked to Scott-Shepard.

The sheriff said Scott-Shepard does not have a valid FOID card or Concealed Carry License, and that he is currently on probation from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He was taken into custody, and felony charges were approved.

Mauriel Scott-Shepard and items found in the vehicle he was driving | Cook County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what Scott-Shepard was on probation for.

What's next:

He remains in custody at the Cook County Jail.