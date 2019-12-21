Robber targets women on Northwest Side and threatens victims with a box cutter

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of armed robberies reported in December in Ravenswood and Horner Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident the robber approached female victims, pulled out a box cutter and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 3:35 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. Dec. 18, in the 2600 block of West Leland Avenue and the 2500 block of West Cullom Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.