Robber threatening victims with knife in Park Manor

Chicago police are warning Park Manor residents of two robberies reported in September in the South Side neighborhood.

In each incident, someone approached victims on the sidewalk, flashed a knife and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

These robberies happened about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue and about 2:15 a.m. Sept. 31 in the 6800 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.