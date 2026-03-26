Rodrigo Montes: Body of missing Indiana student found days after crash, suspect arrested

The Brief Authorities recovered the body of 18-year-old Rodrigo "Rico" Montes on Thursday. Montes had been missing since a crash early Monday morning. A suspect is now in custody.



The body of a missing northwest Indiana high school senior has been recovered days after a crash that left a pickup truck overturned in a river.

What we know:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Dive Team located the body of Rodrigo "Rico" Montes, 18, around 11:20 a.m. Thursday following an extensive search.

Montes had been missing since early Monday morning, when a pickup truck he was believed to be riding in was found overturned in the Deep River near 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street.

Family members said they last heard from Montes around 11 p.m. Sunday. Hours later, police responded to the crash scene about a quarter mile from his home.

The truck, which had significant front-end damage, was pulled from the river.

Authorities say a suspect is now in custody, with charges pending.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the crash happened or the circumstances that led to Montes ending up in the river.

The identity of the suspect and potential charges have also not been made public.

What they're saying:

"The City of Lake Station extends its deepest condolences to the family members affected by this tragedy," the Lake Station Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The video at the top of this story is dated.