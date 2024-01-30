Sandy, the rehabilitated sandhill crane, finds forever home at the Smithsonian National Zoo

Sandy, a sandhill crane, has found a permanent home at the Bird House exhibit in the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., after receiving care at the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.

A heartfelt farewell celebration in mid-January marked Sandy's transition, as staff and supporters gathered to bid her farewell.

"We are grateful to be a part of Sandy's journey and to assist with placing her in an environment suitable for the distinct needs of a sandhill crane," Brian Fitzpatrick, CEO of Humane Indiana, said in a statement.

Sandy, who sustained a wing injury, spent five years in rehabilitation and – unable to fly – needed a suitable permanent home. The Smithsonian National Zoo emerged as the ideal choice, offering a safe and enriching environment for Sandy.

"Due to her injury, Sandy had been in captivity for five years and was growing accustomed to being around people during this time. We knew a zoological setting would be the best fit for her, and I am overjoyed the Smithsonian could provide her with an appropriate home," said Nicole Harmon, Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education. "The Smithsonian gave her a new lease on life."

Sandy is now happily settled in her new home, sharing space with other sandhill cranes and charming visitors from around the world.

Contributions to support the care of wildlife species like Sandy can be made at HumaneIndiana.org/wildlife-donate.